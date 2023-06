The world No 3 had been scheduled to play Wang Xiyu at the tournament today.

EASTBOURNE: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Eastbourne International today due to a viral illness, raising doubts over her defence of the title at the All England Club next week.

The world No 3 had been scheduled to play Wang Xiyu on the first day of main draw action at Eastbourne today.

Rybakina also withdrew ahead of her third round match at the French Open citing illness earlier this month and fell to a shock defeat to Donna Vekic in the second round of the German Open last week.