The South Korean surpassed the 158 weeks spent at No 1 by Lorena Ochoa of Mexico.

SPRINGFIELD: South Korea’s Ko Jin-young was ranked No 1 in the world on Monday for a record-setting 159th week.

She remained atop the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings following a tie for 20th at last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, surpassing the 158 weeks spent at No 1 by Lorena Ochoa of Mexico from 2007-10.

The 27-year-old Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has held the No. 1 spot five different times since April 2019. This is her sixth consecutive week.

“It’s an honor people saying with Lorena and me in the same sentence. It makes me happy, but also it makes me humble,” said Ko, a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year. “It’s great to honor, to stand with Lorena.”

Ko has won twice in 2023 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Ruoning Yin, who claimed her first major championship on Sunday, vaulted 20 spots to No 5 in the rankings.

Rising star Rose Zhang is now in the top 50, climbing 19 spots to No 45 in the rankings following her tie for 20th. The record-setting amateur now has a win and a top-10 in her first two starts as a professional.

Zhang is also now tied for 25th in the United States Solheim Cup team standings. Team captain Stacy Lewis said last week that the former Stanford star is on her “radar” for the team that will be finalized in August.