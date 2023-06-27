The 27-year-old South Korean is a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

WASHINGTON: South Korea’s Ko Jin-young was ranked No 1 in the world today for a record-setting 159th week.

She remained atop the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings following a tie for 20th at last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, surpassing the 158 weeks spent at No 1 by Lorena Ochoa of Mexico from 2007-10.

The 27-year-old Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has held the No 1 spot five different times since April 2019.

This is her sixth consecutive week.

“It’s an honour that people are mentioning Lorena and me in the same sentence. It makes me happy, but also it makes me humble,” said Ko, a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year.

“It’s a great honour, to stand with Lorena.”

Ko has won twice in 2023 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Cognizant Founders Cup.