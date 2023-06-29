The world No 1 defeated her Swiss rival 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

BERLIN: World No 1 Iga Swiatek showed her resourcefulness under pressure as she beat Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 16 at the Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday.

The Swiss player put Swiatek under early pressure and had three break points in the Pole’s opening service game, which lasted 18 points. Swiatek, fresh from her third French Open title, held.

After that, Swiatek dominated on serve until the last game when she saved two more break points.

Swiatek made the breakthrough in the fifth game when she surprised Teichmann into an error with a between-the-legs shot.

Chasing back to reach a lob at 30-40, Swiatek opted to hit a tweener and even though the shot was short, Teichmann sliced her return out.

After that, Swiatek cruised until the final game of the match.

Swiatek has long struggled on grass. She has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, having made at least the semifinals of every other major.

“I think it’s my first grasscourt quarterfinal, so pretty excited,” Swiatek said on court. “For sure, today was a good day. I was happy with my performance. I felt like I had everything under control and that’s great.”

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek will face Anna Blinkova, who beat Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-2.

In other matches, Lucia Bronzetti outlasted fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in 2 hours 51 minutes and Katerina Siniakova beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4.