The defending champ will open his campaign against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

LONDON: Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, with a potential rematch of last year’s final against Nick Kyrgios looming in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic could face Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight should Kyrgios not make it, with his projected semifinal to come against Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud, who he beat in the French Open final earlier this month.

Top seed and world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has not been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, but is finding his feet on the grass after winning at Queen’s Club last week.

Alcaraz starts against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, but has a tricky path through to the latter stages with the prospect for a rematch of the Queen’s final against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and world No 6 Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the tie of the men’s first round with the winner potentially facing two-time champion Andy Murray, who takes on wild card Ryan Peniston.