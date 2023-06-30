She was forced to withdraw from her Bad Homburg semifinal today.

BERLIN: World No 1 Iga Swiatek suffered a Wimbledon scare today when she was forced to withdraw from her Bad Homburg semifinal with suspected food poisoning.

“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning,” the Polish star wrote on Instagram.

“I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you.”

US Open and French Open champion Swiatek was due to face Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinals of the German grass court event.

The 22-year-old will now focus on recovering in time to play at Wimbledon which gets underway on Monday.

Swiatek is due to face China’s Zhu Lin in the first round at the All England Club where she has yet to get past the last 16.