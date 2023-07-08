Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah succeeds his brother Sheikh Ahmad who stepped down in 2021.

BANGKOK: Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait became the third member of his influential family to become the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), edging out Husain Al-Musallam in Saturday’s General Assembly in Bangkok.

The 54-year-old, son of the first OCA president Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, beat OCA director-0general Al-Musallam 24-20, the OCA said in a statement.

Sheikh Talal succeeds his brother Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah, who led the organisation from 1991 to 2021 before stepping down following a guilty verdict against him in a Swiss forgery trial.

Former secretary-general Randhir Singh of India had led the OCA as its acting president since 2021.

“I will follow the lead of my father and brother,” Sheikh Talal told the delegates after his victory.

“We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again,” he added.

Sheikh Talal takes over ahead of this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from Sept 23.