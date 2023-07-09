KINGSTON: NCAA champion Wayne Pinnock signalled his intention to challenge for a medal at this summer’s World Championships in Budapest by leaping 8.32m to retain his long jump title ahead of 2019 gold medallist Tajay Gayle with 8.27m on yesterday’s third and penultimate day of the Jamaican Championships.

Following a ninth place finish in Oregon last summer, Pinnock, who sits third in the world with a mark of 8.37m achieved two months ago, is now aiming to get to the final and secure an elusive medal.

“Most definitely, making my first World Champs team was a big achievement for me (last year) … and there is a lot more left in the tank,” Pinnock told Reuters.

“I just need to go back to the drawing board and figure out some areas that need to be fixed up,” he added.

Carey McLeod also booked his spot by cutting the sand at 8.20m for third.

Shanieka Ricketts is now targeting her third World Championships medal after leaping 14.79m to win her fifth national title in the triple jump.

The two-time World Championships silver medallist was elated to recover in time from an injury sustained at the Oslo Diamond league meet on June 16 to win ahead of Ackelia Smith with 14.26m.

“The mark is an indication of where I’m at this season, I’ve had a few struggles since the Oslo Diamond League where I had a bruised heel and just came back out of rehab and to come out today and perform and also make the national team to the world championships for a fifth time is just a blessing and I’m grateful,” Ricketts told Reuters.

She noted her effort will now be focused on working to peak over the next six weeks in time for the Championships in Budapest.

The 2019 world shot put silver medallist Danielle Thomas-Dodd threw 19.08m to win her eighth national title.

“I think it was a very positive competition for me and it is a good indication of where I’m at despite the circumstance of competing against one other athlete,” Thomas-Dodd said.

Having already improved her career best and national record to 19.77m in May, she is now “very confident” and aiming to challenge for a second medal at the World Championships level next month.

“I always say that everyone has to show up on the day, so I never count myself out. I think once I continue to be consistent, as I am right now, anything is possible,” Thomas-Dodd reasoned.

Traves Smikle won the discus title with 66.12m on his fifth attempt ahead of Roje Stona 65.92m and 2019 World Championships silver medallist Fedrick Dacres 65.79m.

Meanwhile, five-time 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her long-awaited season debut with victory over 200m at 22.39s to progress to today’s final of the half lap event.

The third fastest woman of all time with 10.60s, who has a card entry to the World Championships as defending champion, had delayed the start of her season due to a knee injury.

Shericka Jackson, fresh off her world leading 10.65s to win the 100m national title on Friday, cruised to 22.84s to win her semifinal and progress to the final of the half lap event tomorrow.

Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ended fifth in the 100m withdrew from the 200m.