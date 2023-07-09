The former Croatia boss is the latest well-known figure to move to the Saudi league.

RIYADH: Former Croatia boss Slaven Bilic has returned to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Fateh, the club announced on Saturday.

The 54-year-old is the latest well-known figure to move to the Saudi league after Steven Gerrard took over as Al-Ettifaq coach earlier this week.

Bilic, who was in charge of his native Croatia for six years from 2006 until 2012, previously coached Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League five years ago.

He was sacked after winning just six of 20 matches in five months at the helm.