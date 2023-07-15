The national athletes clocked 21.79s and 24.29s in the men’s and women’s heats.

BANGKOK: National athletes Jonathan Nyepa and Nur Afrina Batrisyia Rizal qualified for the men’s and women’s 200m semifinals at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships at the Suphachalasai National Stadium here today.

Jonathan booked his slot for the semifinals when he finished fourth in the fourth heat with a time of 21.79s, thus being among the top 24 runners.

Meanwhile, the country’s young sprint star, Nur Afrina advanced to the semifinals after finishing third in her heat with a time of 24.29s.

The semifinals of the men’s 200m will be held at 7.05pm Malaysian time while the women’s 200m will be at 6.45pm today.

Jonathan will start in the third semifinal heat, together with Uzawan of Japan and Yang Chun Han from Taiwan, who clocked 20:73s and 20:87s respectively in the first heat.

In addition, the national men’s 4×400m quartet qualified for the final, which will be held at 7.45pm tomorrow.

The quartet made up of 2023 SEA Games champions Umar Osman, Wafiy Roslan, Firdaus Zemi and Ruslem Zikry Putra Roseli recorded a time of 3:08:62s.

This evening, young athletes Wan Fazri Wan Zahari and Avinashwer Austin Murugan will compete in the first heat of the men’s 800m race.

National athlete Savinder Kaur Joginder Singh will be competing in the first heat of the women’s 800m.