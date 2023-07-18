Malaysian diving queen Pandelela Rinong and compatriot Nur Eilisha Rania Abrar Raj fail to finish in the top 18.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian diving queen Pandelela Rinong has failed to make the top 18 in the 10-metre platform event at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

According to worldaquatics.com, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist displayed a lacklustre performance as she finished with 256.40 points and ended in 24th position out of 36 competitors.

Fellow Malaysian Nur Eilisha Rania Abrar Raj also had a disappointing outing when she only managed 206.45 points to finish in 35th position.

The duo’s failure to make the top 18 means the country will not be represented in the semifinals.

China’s sensational young diver Quan Hong Chan was clearly in a class of her own to top the qualification round with a score of 435.60 points followed by compatriot Chen Yuxi (393.00 points) while Andrea Spendolini Sirieix from Great Britain was third (353.90 points).

The national diving camp has yet to win a medal since the meet kicked off last Friday.

The 2023 World Aquatic Championships will end on July 30.