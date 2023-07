The veteran scored late to seal a hard-fought victory in the Women’s World Cup.

AUCKLAND: Substitute Cristiana Girelli’s 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women’s World Cup opener at Eden Park today, denying the South Americans a first win at the global football showpiece.

Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.

Italy’s Ariana Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals ruled offside in a competitive first half after Argentina nearly made a sensational start to the game, when Mariana Larroquette’s bicycle kick went narrowly wide in the second minute.

After a slow start to the second half, Italy settled into their rhythm and looked more likely to score.

Manuela Giuliano’s free kick drifted over the crossbar before Giadda Greggi drew a smart stop from Correa in the 82nd minute.

Goalkeeper Francesca Durante pushed away Argentine midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo’s attempt from a freekick in stoppage-time, ensuring a winning start in the tournament for the 2019 quarterfinalists.

Italy coach Milena Bertolini was vindicated after putting her faith in Dragoni as the teenager impressed on her debut before making way for Girelli, the oldest member of Italy’s squad, who scored her 54th international goal on her 104th appearance.

Argentina caused plenty of problems for Durante but could not manage a shot on target until Bonsegundo’s freekick in the 94th minute.

Italy play Sweden in Wellington on Saturday.

The two teams are level on points but Sweden hold a slender advantage in Group G, topping the group on number of goals scored thanks to their 2-1 win over South Africa yesterday.

Argentina, still searching for a first World Cup victory after 10 matches across four tournaments, next face South Africa on Friday in Dunedin.