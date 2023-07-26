The FIGC announced that the decision was made at a meeting on Monday.

MILAN: British and Swiss footballers playing in Italy now have the same status as citizens of the European Union, the country’s football federation announced today.

In a short statement, the FIGC announced the decision had been made at a meeting held on Monday, saying that the ruling “will apply as of the 2023/24 season” which formally began at the start of July.

The decision to change those players’ status came after a request from Serie A clubs.

It frees up Italian teams during this summer’s transfer window, as they are allowed to buy no more than two non-EU players per season.

Recent AC Milan signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek is no longer considered a non-EU citizen by the FIGC.

The UK left the EU in 2020, while Switzerland, which borders Italy, never joined.