BRISBANE: Captain Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane’s Lang Park on today as Herve Renard’s side picked up their first win in Group F of the Women’s World Cup.

The defender met Selma Bacha’s corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

France move onto four points from their first two games, one point ahead of a Brazilian side who had kicked off the tournament with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Panama.

Eugenie Le Sommer, France’s all-time leading scorer, gave her side the perfect start in the 17th minute, moments after seeing Leticia keep out her first effort at full stretch.

But here was little the Brazilian goalkeeper could do about Le Sommer’s opener as she steered her header in after Sakina Karchaoui’s arcing ball from deep on the left was headed back across goal by Kadidiatou Diani.

The Brazilians squandered the opportunity to level midway through the first half when Adriana shot wildly off target having set her sights on the top corner following Debinha’s layoff.

It took until the 58th minute for Pia Sundhage’s side to equalise, with Debinha pouncing to calmly slot beyond Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after Kerolin’s initial attempt was deflected into the striker’s path by Le Sommer.

But with seven minutes remaining France’s increased pressure paid off when Renard thumped her header into the Lang Park turf and the ball bounced beyond Leticia to earn her team a much-needed victory.