The move is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour.

PONTE VEDRA: Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour’s policy board as a sixth player-director, the US-based circuit said today while promising to give players more say in future decisions.

The move, which is part of new governance and transparency measures announced by the Tour, will see 15-times Major champion Woods join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson on the board.

“I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” Woods, who is recovering from an ankle surgery since April, said in a news release.

“This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.”

The announcement comes nearly two months after the golf world was left stunned by the announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which controls LIV Golf.

According to the PGA Tour, the players and commissioner Jay Monahan will work together to amend the policy board’s governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made without the involvement and approval of the player-directors.

The player-directors’ special advisor, Colin Neville, will also be fully aware of negotiations regarding the framework agreement with PIF and will provide any information he requests for him to carry out his duties on behalf of the players.