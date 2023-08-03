They beat Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Yang Ming Tse in the second round.

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik continued their winning ways to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open today.

The former world champions took 34 minutes to subdue Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Yang Ming Tse 21-19, 21-14 in the second round at the State Sports Centre in Sydney.

In tomorrow’s quarterfinals, world No 4 Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on another Taiwanese pair in Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han, who ousted Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-10, 21-13 in their second round clash.

Aaron-Wooi Yik also reached the quarterfinals of the Japan Open last month before going down 21-10, 15-21, 16-21 to the home pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

Meanwhile, the other national men’s doubles pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzudin failed to make the cut for the last eight after losing 16-21, 21-23 to South Koreans Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae.