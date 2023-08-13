LIVERPOOL: Bobby De Cordova-Reid led a smash and grab for Fulham when he scored with a rare shot on target in their 1-0 Premier League victory over a wasteful Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

De Cordova-Reid netted on 73 minutes with a tap-in at the back post after excellent work from Andreas Pereira, one of two shots on target for the visitors.

Everton, who survived relegation on the final day last season, had enough chances to win but were wasteful, struck the crossbar and had a goal disallowed in controversial circumstances.

They had the ball in the back of the net at 0-0 through Michael Keane, but his effort was ruled out by referee Stuart Attwell for a perceived foul by James Tarkowski on goalkeeper Bernd Leno.