LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur gave new manager Ange Postecoglou a rollercoaster Premier League debut when they started life after Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw in their opening game at Brentford today.

New signing James Maddison, taking on departed captain Kane’s No 10 shirt, pulled the strings in midfield and provided two assists as Spurs took the lead, fell behind and came back for a point with all the goals in a lively first half.

Cristian Romero headed the visitors in front in the 11th minute, after a long VAR check for possible offside, but Bryan Mbeumo equalised 15 minutes later from the penalty spot and the Bees were 2-1 up in the 36th after a deflected Yoane Wissa shot.

Tottenham, who said farewell to Kane when the club’s record scorer signed for Bayern Munich yesterday, then made it 2-2 in first half stoppage-time when Emerson Royal lashed in a pass from Maddison.