The Premier League club will pay approximately €20 million for the midfielder.

BERLIN: Stuttgart’s Japan midfielder Wataru Endo is completing a “dream” move to Liverpool, the Bundesliga club revealed today.

Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness said that the defensive midfielder “had been cleared by the club for (contract) talks”.

“He flew to England for a medical check and wasn’t in training today.

“At the age of 30 he now has the opportunity to join Liverpool in the Premier League. It’s a dream of his,” Hoeness added.

German sports site Kicker reported Liverpool will pay approximately €20 million for Endo, whose contract in Stuttgart was due to expire in 2024.