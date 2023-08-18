Spanish press have put the value of the deal at €20 million.

MADRID: Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has become the latest big name to quit Europe for the riches of Saudi Arabia, signing for Al-Hilal the two teams announced today.

Bounou, who featured in this week’s Uefa Super Cup match against Manchester City, is the second big signing for Al-Hilal this week, following the transfer of Neymar from Paris St Germain.

“FC Sevilla and Al-Hilal have reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Bounou to the Asian team,” said Sevilla in a statement, while Al-Hilal released a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the player spoke in Arabic.

The value of the deal was not made public by either club, although the Spanish press put it at €20 million.

Bounou – or “Bono” as the name on his shirt reads – joined Seville from Girona four years ago and had been linked with a move this season to Real Madrid as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois before they opted instead for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 32-year-old was also a key member of the Morocco team that reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bounou and Neymar are the latest in a growing line of players who are leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, including Sadio Mane, who has signed for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) and Kalidou Koulibaly who will be their teammate at Al-Hilal.