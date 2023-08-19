Azeem Fahmi ran the fastest in the qualifying round with a time of 10.24s.

KUALA LUMPUR: National sprint champion Azeem Fahmi qualified for the first round of the 100m event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships after winning the qualifying round in Budapest, Hungary today.

In the race at the National Sports Centre, Azeem, who ran in lane three of heat two, did not face much resistance to finish first with a time of 10.24s.

Brandon Jones of Belize came in second, clocking 10.94s and joined Azeem for the next round.

Azeem’s time of 10.24s was the fastest for the qualifying round, followed by Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald who ran in heat one (10.27s) and Gambia’s Ebrahima Camara in heat four (10.32s).

A total of 10 runners from the qualifying round have advanced to the first round which is scheduled to take place at about 1.40am Malaysian time on Aug 20.

Azeem, who made his first appearance at the World Championships this year is the 100m national record holder with a time of 10.09s set at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, in August last year.

The 19-year-old’s best time this season was 10.11s recorded in the US in May.