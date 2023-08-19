Alvaro Martin moved into the lead with 5km to go to finish in one hour 17.32s.

BUDAPEST: Alvaro Martin of Spain captured gold in the 20km race walk in today’s opening event of the World Athletics Championships.

Martin moved into the lead with about 5km remaining to finish in one hour 17.32s, the fastest time in the world this season, on the soggy 1km loop course that started and finished at picturesque Heroes’ Square.

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom won silver in 1:17.39s, while Caio Bonfim of Brazil claimed the bronze (1:17.47s).

A thunderstorm delayed the start of the race by two hours.