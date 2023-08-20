Unai Emery’s side opened the scoring through John McGinn in the 18th minute.

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa claimed their first three points of the Premier League season as John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran scored to secure an emphatic 4-0 home win over Everton today.

Unai Emery’s side, hammered 5-1 at Newcastle United on the opening weekend, opened the scoring through McGinn, who turned in Bailey’s cutback in the 18th minute to put the hosts ahead at Villa Park.

Six minutes later, Villa doubled their lead through Luiz’s cool penalty, after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fouled forward Ollie Watkins in the area.

Everton defender Michael Keane was to blame for Villa’s third as his miscued clearance fell to Bailey who hammered home a fierce strike to spark an early exodus of unhappy away fans.

Substitute Duran completed the rout in the 75th minute, calmly slotting past Pickford after being allowed to run through on goal following a defensive mix-up between Ashley Young and Keane.