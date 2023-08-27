The defender scored twice in the first half in his 100th match for Aston Villa.

BURNLEY: Defender Matty Cash scored twice today in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley in the Premier League.

Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, put the visitors in front in the eighth minute after turning in an Ollie Watkins cross and he doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby’s cutback to complete a slick move.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past Robin Olsen.

As Burnley committed players forward in their hunt for a leveller, Villa struck in the 61st minute through Diaby, who slotted home from the edge of the area to seal the Midlands side’s second league victory of the season.