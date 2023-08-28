The brick was thrown from a footbridge at the team bus as it travelled along the motorway.

BURNLEY: A brick hit Aston Villa’s team bus on Sunday as the side were travelling home from a Premier League clash at Burnley earlier on the day.

The Lancashire Police stated that a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the team bus as it travelled along the motorway, hitting the windscreen. Nobody was injured in the incident.

“We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible,” Burnley said in a statement.

Villa won the match 3-1 against Burnley after defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half.