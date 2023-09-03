The former Spain midfielder had been without a club since leaving Turkish side Galatasaray.

KOBE: Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer, the Japanese club announced today.

Mata, a member of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in South Africa in 2010, has signed with the Takayuki Yoshida-coached outfit after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray.

Kobe are second in the current J-League standings, one point behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, and face Kyoto Sanga today knowing a win will take them into pole position.

Mata had been without a club since leaving Galatasaray and joined Kobe after earlier spells with Valencia, Chelsea, and Manchester United.