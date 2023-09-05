The European champions will enter the competition in the semifinal stage.

PARIS: European champions Manchester City will face either Mexico’s Club Leon or Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinals in December after today’s draw.

The Uefa Champions League winners and Copa Libertadores winners enter the competition in the semifinal stage.

This year’s edition is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and also features African champions Al-Ahly of Egypt, Oceania champions Auckland City and home team Al-Ittihad.

The final of the Copa Libertadores is to be held on Nov 4.

Draw

First round: Al-Ittihad (KSA) v Auckland City (NZL), Dec 12

Quarterfinals: Al-Ahly (EGY) v Al-Ittihad/Auckland City; Club Leon (MEX) v Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), both Dec 15

Semifinals: Copa Libertadores winners v Al-Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City, Dec 18; Manchester City (ENG) v Club Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds, Dec 19