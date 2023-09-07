This ensures at least one Malaysian pair will move into the semifinal stage.

KUALA LUMPUR: At least one Malaysian men’s doubles pair will enter the semifinal stage of the China Open badminton championships in Changzhou when Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yii face off against compatriots Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Yew Sin-Ee Yii defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard 21-12, 21-17 while Aaron-Wooi Yik triumphed over He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong of China 21-16, 21-17 in the second round of the tournament at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium earlier today.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pairs Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien, as well as Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing, bowed out in the second round.

Vivian-Chiew Sien lost 17-21, 14-21 to the second seeds from South Korea, Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee, while Anna-Mei Xing lost 11-21, 18-21 to Japan’s Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto.