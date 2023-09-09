He clocked 4:43.13s to beat the previous mark of 4:44.79s set in 1999.

BRUSSELS: Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a 24-year-old world record in the rarely run 2,000m in the Diamond League meeting in Brussels today.

On a warm evening in the Belgian capital, the 22-year-old who is the world 5,000m champion and Olympic champion at 1,500m, set a time of 4:43.13s to beat the previous record of 4:44.79s by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

Ingebrigtsen, who set a world record at two miles in Paris in June, said he had been helped by pace-makers going a little further than expected and now had a thirst for further records, from his speciality of 1,500m eventually to as much as a marathon.

“I think I’m at a point in my career where I can challenge all the records as well. So that’s going to continue to be the goal in the future,” he told a press conference.

Among other stand-out performances in the penultimate Diamond League meeting before the finals in Eugene next weekend, were Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson in the 200m and Japanese javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi, both crowned world champions last month.

Jackson was far too strong for the competition but having targeted a world record on the new, faster Brussels track, she had to settle for a Diamond League event record of 21.48s, seven-hundredths of a second outside her World Championship winning run in Budapest last month, which was the second fastest women’s 200m of all time.

Kitaguchi threw a 2023 world-leading distance of 67.38m in the final round to secure victory against a strong women’s javelin line-up.

In the 400m hurdles, Dutch world champion Femke Bol destroyed the opposition to set a meeting record of 52.11s.

Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the world’s fastest sprinter still competing, showed a return to form after an injury-hit season with victory in the 100m in a season’s best time of 10.84s.

In the women’s 1,500m, Britain’s Laura Muir needed her season’s best time of 3:55.34s to hold off Ciara Mageean, who set an Irish national record of 3:55.87s, in a tight duel for the line.