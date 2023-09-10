Malaysia played out a 1-1 draw in a Tier 1 friendly at the Phoenix Hill Stadium yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia put in a commendable performance against world No 80 China as they drew 1-1 in a Tier 1 international friendly at the Phoenix Hill Stadium in Chengdu yesterday.

The result sees Harimau Muda – ranked 136th in the world – extend their unbeaten record to six friendly matches after four wins and two draws since March.

Kim Pan-gon’s men – who drew against Syria 2-2 on Wednesday – stunned China when Darren Lok scored in the second minute, but it was disallowed after teammate Faisal Halim was ruled offside in the build-up.

Faisal then got on the scoresheet himself nine minutes later, drilling in a powerful shot after receiving a pass from Akhyar Rashid.

Akhyar then missed a golden opportunity to extend the lead in the 33rd minute, reacting late and allowing China defender Gao Zhunyi to clear the ball.

It would prove costly as three minutes later, the Dragons levelled when an unmarked Lin Liangming fired a solid shot from outside the box past national goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi.

Pan-gon made three changes at the beginning of the second half, including bringing in Johor Darul Ta’zim winger Arif Aiman Hanapi, to look for the winner.

But the national side could not find a breakthrough, while China grew stronger in front of their home fans and created some dangerous chances, including a shot from Xie Pengfei in 54th minute.

China’s Li Shuai then had to be stretchered off in the 83rd minute following a collision with Malaysian substitute Syahmi Safari.

The result is Malaysia’s first positive one against China in over 40 years, when they won 3-1 in 1980.

The last time the two teams met was in a friendly in 2013, which China won 2-0.