TOULOUSE: Japan cruised to a 42-12 victory over battling Chile in Pool D today after the South Americans marked their World Cup debut with the opening try.

Japan embraced the role of giants in the Toulouse heat, using their pack to bludgeon Chile and score six tries, including five by forwards, after fly-half Rodrigo Fernandez had given the debutants a shock sixth-minute lead.

Four years ago in Tokyo, Kotaro Matsushima was the hattrick hero as the hosts began their tournament with a 30-10 win over minnows Russia.

This time, Matsushima hardly touched the ball as Japan’s forwards took the glory, but only after Chile had dared to dream of a historic upset.

The South Americans showed an early willingness to attack from anywhere, to the delight of the large crowd, and were rewarded at the start of each half.

It took six minutes for Chile to touch down for the first time at the World Cup, but they had to endure an agonising video wait after almost blowing a four-on-one break.

Full-back Inaki Ayarza sliced through Japan’s wide defence at halfway before scrum-half Marcelo Torrealba tried to go alone but was stripped in the tackle with players on either side of him screaming for a pass.

But Fernandez, scorer of the 2022 World Try of the Year to get Chile to the World Cup, was following up and dribbled the ball past the defence to touch down.

Chile had a nervous wait before the video match officials confirmed that Torrealba had not knocked on and the try stood, with Santiago Videla converting.

Chile’s threat cooled as the temperature in Toulouse climbed to 32 °Celsius, and Japan’s forwards took control of the sun-soaked pitch.

Japan had been forced into reshuffling the pack just before kickoff.

Captain Kazuki Himeno failed to shake off a calf injury so Jack Cornelsen moved from the second row to No 8 and Amanaki Saumaki came in to fill the gap at lock.

Japan hit rapidly back after the shock try. Hulking lock Amato Fakatava found a huge gap in Chile’s defence and stomped in from 10m.

The game swung Japan’s way after Chile prop Matias Dittus received a yellow card for a late tackle on 24 minutes.

Japan went for the Chile goal line and from a five-metre scrum, centre Jone Naikabula took a short pass and bludgeoned through three defenders as he squirmed over for a try.

Chile finished the half again a man down after captain Martin Sigren received a 36th-minute yellow card for a high tackle.

Japan went for the corner and Fakatava smashed through to score from a line-out maul.

Rikiya Matsuda landed his third conversion of the half and Japan led 21-7 at the break.

Chile emerged from the changing room with renewed energy.

Japan’s Dylan Riley was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, and Ayarza again opened up the defence before Alfonso Escobar burrowed over.

Again, Japan responded almost immediately, penning Chile back and scoring when Michael Leitch, in his fourth World Cup, smashed through two tackles to touch down between the posts.

Japan finished stronger as centre Ryoko Nakamura scooted over and lock Walter Dearns smashed through from a maul.

Matsuda finished with a perfect six from six conversions.