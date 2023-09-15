The Brazilian has had a tough time on and off the field since joining Tottenham.

LONDON: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said he will do everything in his power to help Richarlison after the Brazilian’s emotional outburst on international duty.

The 26-year-old revealed he will seek psychological help after a tough time on and off the field.

Richarlison has not scored for Brazil since the World Cup and has netted only one Premier League goal for Spurs since joining from Everton for £60 million in July 2022.

“Whatever Richy needs, we will help him get to the space he wants to get to,” said Postecoglou today.

“He put it out there because he was quite emotional after the game and we will give him support he needs, but we do for all players.

“What I will say is no one has a perfect life. People think footballers do things well and have all the money they need but it does not make them immune from life.”

Harry Kane’s departure had offered Richarlison the chance to nail down a starting spot as Spurs’ new No 9.

He started Postecoglou’s first four games in charge, scoring once in the League Cup against Fulham.

But he was dropped to the bench for a 5-2 win at Burnley before the international break as Son Heung-min starred in a more central role with a hattrick.

Postecoglou’s men will be confident of extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when winless Sheffield United visit tomorrow.