Azizulhasni Awang says he is thankful he only suffered light injuries.

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling champion Azizulhasni Awang sustained minor injuries after being involved in an accident while training at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, today.

The accident was shared through a video on his official Facebook page, showing the high-speed accident, which occurred when he was speeding to catch up with the motorcycle ahead of him.

“Just to share with everyone that I was involved in a high-speed accident during a training session due to a mechanical failure. I’m grateful because this accident could have been worse.

“It can actually cause serious injury. Any accident that occurs in this situation is no joke. Alhamdulillah, Allah saved me,” he said in the post.

Azizul, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, is preparing to compete in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China, which will take place from Sept 26 to 29 at the Chun’an Jieshou sports centre velodrome.

At the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, the 35-year-old athlete bagged a gold medal in the sprint event, as well as a silver medal (team sprint) and a bronze medal for the keirin event.