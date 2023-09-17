KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) will wait for the full report from the National Sports Institute (NSI) regarding the condition of national track cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang, who sustained minor injuries in an accident during training yesterday.

OCM secretary-general Nazifuddin Najib said the 35-year-old cyclist is still in high spirits ahead of his quest to win a medal in the Sept 23-Oct 8 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

“I was told that Azizulhasni will undergo a checkup on Monday (Sept 18) at the NSI and we will be get an update about his condition.

“Cycling is a very high-risk sport as it’s easy to slip and fall but Azizulhasni did not suffer any critical injuries. He suffered some bruises and I was told that he should be able to recover quickly and be ready before the Asiad,” he said.

Nazifuddin said this at the flag-off ceremony for the national contingent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asiad, which was officiated by chef de mission Chong Kim Fatt at the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil here today.

Yesterday, Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, shared a 35-second video clip on his Facebook page showing the high-speed accident which occurred when he was undergoing training at the National Velodrome in Nilai in preparation for the Hangzhou Asiad.

Earlier, Kim Fatt, an OCM official and 15 women cricket players were the first batch of national representatives to depart for Hangzhou.

The women’s cricket team will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday (Sept 19).