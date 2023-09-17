Newcastle moved up to 11th in the standings, level on six points with Brentford in 10th.

NEWCASTLE: A Callum Wilson penalty earned Newcastle United their first victory in four Premier League games as they narrowly beat Brentford 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

After a first-half of few chances, Wilson thought he had nudged Newcastle ahead just after the interval only for the referee to blow for a foul on Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Flekken was the one doing the impeding in the 64th minute, however, as he felled Anthony Gordon in the penalty area and Wilson stepped up to covert from the spot.

Newcastle were awarded another spotkick late on, but referee Craig Pawson’s decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Brentford never really looked like heading back to London with anything to show for their efforts and Newcastle moved up to 11th in the standings, level on six points with Brentford in 10th.