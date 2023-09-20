The Super League champions lost 1-0 to the J-League side at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) failed to take advantage of playing their opening Asian Champions League match on home turf after going down 1-0 to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tonight.

Brazilian striker Marcinho’s scissor kick off a Tatsuki Seko header on the stroke of halftime was enough to ensure victory for the visitors in their Group I match.

Serial domestic winners JDT failed to find the target despite the numerous chances that came their way, with their normally lethal strikeforce failing to get going when it mattered most.

JDT had a good look at goal when they won a freekick just outside the penalty box but Spanish striker Juan Muniz Gallego sent his shot well over the crossbar.

Even the normally formidable Brazilian Bergson da Silva was unable find a breakthrough for JDT in front of 24,597 home fans.

The Super League champions, led by manager Esteban Solari, took the fight to the four-time J-League winners but the Japanese outfit held on to claim all three points.

In another Champions League tie, Hungarian striker Martin Adam scored a hattrick in the 28th, 73rd and 78th minutes to help two-time champions Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea kick off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Thailand’s BG Pathum United at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.

Ryhan Stewart scored BG Pathum’s consolation goal in the 41st minute.

Ulsan lead Group I with a better goal difference over Kawasaki while JDT and BG Pathum are third and fourth respectively.

JDT will take on BG Pathum at the Pathum Thani Stadium in their next match while Kawasaki host Ulsan at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium.

Both matches will be played on Oct 3.