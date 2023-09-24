An Ollie Watkins goal was enough to seal all three points for the visitors.

LONDON: A 73rd-minute strike by Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa all three points at 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Watkins tore apart the home defence on the counter and angled his shot deftly through Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez’s legs and in off the far post.

Chelsea had been in charge for most of the match, with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson finding space behind the defenders.

But as so often in recent months, they failed to find the telling shot with Villa’s Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stopping a string of chances.

Villa found more ambition after Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute following a VAR check for a late tackle on Lucas Digne.