The win leaves the home side in second spot in the table on 16 points.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 Premier League win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield today, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.

The visitors were left to rue some early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spotkick to give Liverpool the lead.

That kick-started the home side, but the Hammers still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.

Nunez latched on to a lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota hooked the ball home from a late corner to grab a win that leaves them in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are seventh on 10 points.