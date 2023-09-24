MANCHESTER: Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest yesterday, making it six wins out of six despite losing midfielder Rodri to a red card early in the second half.

Phil Foden rifled the opening goal for City in the seventh minute and striker Erling Haaland was left unmarked to head home the second from a Matheus Nunes cross seven minutes later, as City dominated possession for the opening 45 minutes.

The second half had barely gotten underway when Rodri was shown a straight red card following an angry confrontation with Morgan Gibbs-White, with the midfielder thrusting both hands at the throat of the Forest forward before being sent off.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half but struggled to create goal scoring chances, and City were able to hold on for a win that keeps them top of the table with a perfect 18 points from six games.