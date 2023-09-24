The visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby today.

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min’s brace earned his side a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League as the visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby today.

Cristian Romero’s own goal after 26 minutes handed Arsenal the lead but Son equalised shortly before halftime as the visitors grew into the game.

Romero then conceded a penalty that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 54th minute but Tottenham hit back almost immediately as Son punished a terrible mistake by Arsenal substitute Jorginho.

Both sides had chances to take maximum points with Son close to a hattrick for Tottenham and Saka having a shot saved.

Ten minutes of stoppage-time could not separate the sides as the draw ensured both remain undefeated in the league this season with 14 points from six games.