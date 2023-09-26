The 25-year-old’s feat ended the national wushu camp’s 13-year medal drought at the quadrennial event.

HANGZHOU: Wushu exponent Tan Cheong Min delivered Malaysia’s first silver medal in the 19th Asian Games in the women’s nanquan-nandao event today.

This is Cheong Min’s first medal in her second appearance at the quadrennial Games, having finished fourth when she competed in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

In today’s final at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, the 25-year-old exponent’s agile and slick movements enabled her to accumulate 19.419 points to confirm the second spot.

China’s Chen Huiying (19.590 points) took gold while Uzbekistan’s Darya Latisheva (19.403 points) settled for the bronze.

Cheong Min’s silver medal feat helped end the national wushu camp’s 13-year medal drought at the Asian Games after Chai Fong Yin captured gold in the taijiquan-taijijian event at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, also in China.

Cheong Min, who is also the 2019 nandao world champion, also clinched two gold medals at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games in nandao and nanquan respectively.