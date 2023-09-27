HANGZHOU: Hopes for the wushu camp to deliver another medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games were dashed after two national athletes Clement Ting and Pang Pui Yee failed to clinch podium finishes at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre today.

Clement, who was the 2021 SEA Games gold medallist in Hanoi, Vietnam, finished the men’s daoshu and gunshu finals in fifth place after collecting a total of 19,436 points.

China’s Chang Zhizhao won gold with 19,626 points followed by Singaporean athlete Lim Jowen with silver (19,476 points). The bronze went to Seraf Naro Siregar of Indonesia who collected 19,466 points.

Although he did not win a medal for the national contingent, Clement who won gold in the changquan event in Hanoi, was still satisfied with his performance.

“The score is out of my control, but I did my part. I am very excited and happy to be here,” said Clement, who was making his debut at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Pui Yee, who also made her Asian Games debut, ended the women’s jianshu and qiangshu finals in seventh place after collecting 19,276 points, which are also the highest amount of points she has ever achieved in her career.

“The experience at the Asian Games is very valuable and this can give me confidence in the next tournament,” said the 24-year-old from Negeri Sembilan who won two bronze medals in her debut at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The gold went to Lai Xiaoxiao of China, who collected a total of 19,600 points, followed by Iranian athlete Zahra Kiani who grabbed silver (19,436 points). Vietnamese representative Duong Thuy Vi took home the bronze with 19,426 points.

The national wushu camp ended their campaign by winning a silver medal, which was contributed by Tan Cheong Min in the women’s nanquan and nandao events.