The burglars reportedly made off with luxury watches, jewellery, designer clothes, and cash.

BOLLULLOS DE LA MITACION: Veteran Spain defender Sergio Ramos’ home was raided by burglars with his four young children inside while he was on Champions League duty with Sevilla last week, police and reports said today.

“It is being investigated,” a spokesman for Spain’s Guardia Civil police force told AFP, adding that at the time of the burglary, there were people inside the house without giving further details.

Spanish media said the player’s four children and the two nannies looking after them were at home during the burglary in the town of Bollullos de la Mitacion on Sept 20, but none of them were harmed.

At the time, Ramos, 37, was playing for Sevilla in their Champions League match against French side Lens at Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. His wife Pilar Rubio was away at the time as well.

The burglars reportedly made off with luxury watches, jewellery, designer clothes, and cash.

In 2012, Ramos suffered an attempted break-in of his home in the Spanish capital while he played for Real Madrid but the burglars left when they realised he was at home.

The player – who has 180 caps for Spain – rejoined his hometown club Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain in early September.

Ramos joins a long list of players in Spain who have suffered break-ins at their homes while they were taking part in matches. Karim Benzema, Alvaro Morata, and Gerard Pique are among the other victims.