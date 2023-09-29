The national women’s hockey team are third in Group A with three points after two matches.

HANGZHOU: The national women’s hockey team suffered their first defeat in two matches when they were trounced 6-0 by India in a Group A match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium today.

India were clearly in a class of their own as they shot into a comfortable 4-0 lead in the first quarter to live up to their status as Asian giants.

World No 7 India opened their account through Monika in the seventh minute before doubling their lead a minute later through Deep Grace Ekka off a penalty corner set-piece, followed by two more penalty corner goals slotted home by Nisha (11th minute) and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (15th minute).

Although India slowed down the pace, they still managed to score two more goals through Sangita Kumari in the 24th minute and Lalremsiami in the 50th minute.

Malaysia’s head coach Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim said his players gave their best to try to cope with India’s onslaught.

“We already knew that India are a fantastic side, they are better than us in every aspect…losing 6-0 is painful but the players had given their best. However, I feel that there is room for improvement.”

“I am also proud of the efforts the players put in and I hope they will not give up because they still have other matches to come,” he said.

Malaysia, who began their campaign with an 8-0 hammering of Hong Kong, are in third place with three points after two matches while India and South Korea share the top spot with six points each.

Singapore are fourth with three points from three matches while Hong Kong, who have lost all three matches, prop up the table.

Malaysia will take on Singapore at the same venue on Sunday.