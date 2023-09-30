The losers will head home from their first World Cup following four defeats.

NANTES: Argentina asserted regional dominance with a 59-5 bonus-point win over a spirited Chile in the first all-South American Rugby World Cup contest today, setting up a crunch Pool D clash against Japan next week with a quarterfinal spot on the line.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez opened the scoring in his 100th test with a fine individual try before flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and veteran hooker Augustin Creevy rolled over the line on the back of mauls.

Fullback Martin Bogado and winger Rodrigo Isgro crossed after the break before Martin Gonzalez added his second and replacements Ignacio Ruiz and Santiago Carreras put a gloss on the score.

Chile will head home from their first World Cup with four defeats but they drove replacement hooker Tomas Dussaillant over the line for a consolation try seven minutes from time, delighting their passionate supporters.