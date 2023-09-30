A final flourish saw them move up to third in the 10m synchronised platform.

HANGZHOU: National divers Pandelela Rinong and Dhabitah Sabri waited until the fifth and final dive to confirm the bronze medal in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena today.

The pair managed to grab third spot despite Dhabitah being in great pain after an old injury flared up.

The Malaysians were in fourth after four dives with 201.66 points but a final flourish saw them pick up 65.28 points for a total of 266.94 points – enough to move them up to third and take home the bronze.

In the five-pair final, reigning world champions Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi of China were in a class of their own as they bagged the gold medal with 375.30 points.

Japan’s Matsuri Arai and Minami Itahashi had to settle for silver with 290.04 points.

Dhabitah said she was satisfied with their achievement, considering the fact she had to contend with so much pain.

“Having to deal with my injury again today, I am very happy I managed to carry on.

“I am proud of the bronze and also proud of Pandelela because we gave our very best to win this medal,” she said.

Their achievement equalled Dhabitah’s feat with Leong Mun Yee at the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

Malaysia’s best ever achievement in the event is a silver through Pandelela-Mun Yee in 2010.

Syafiq Puteh and Ooi Tze Liang will combine in the final of the men’s 3m springboard synchronised event later today.