HANGZHOU: The national diving camp added another bronze medal through the combination of Syafiq Puteh and Ooi Tze Liang in the men’s 3m synchronised springboard event at the Asian Games tonight.

The podium finish is an improvement from the squad’s last outing in Indonesia when Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei finished fourth.

In the final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, new pairing Syafiq-Tze Liang took third spot after amassing 380.22 points.

The gold went to the home pair of Yan Siyu and He Chao, who scored a whopping 422.55 points.

South Koreans Yi Jaeg-yeong and Woo Ha-ram took silver with 393.00 points.

Syafiq and Tze Liang will next compete in the men’s 3m springboard event scheduled to start next Tuesday.

Earlier, the pair of Pandelela Rinong and Dhabitah Sabri bagged the national camp’s first medal after clinching bronze in the women’s 10m synchronised platform event.