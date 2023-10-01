Eddie Howe’s side claims a third straight victory in all competitions after a 2-0 win.

NEWCASTLE: Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak struck as Newcastle United comfortably beat Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League yesterday to claim a third straight win in all competitions.

While the victory may not live as long in the memory as Newcastle’s 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United or their 1-0 League Cup win over Manchester City, manager Eddie Howe will be pleased with his side’s performance ahead of a Champions League clash against Paris St Germain.

Almiron opened the scoring in the 14th minute, cutting in onto his left foot and firing a brilliant dipping shot into the top corner after Kieran Trippier won back possession deep in Burnley’s half.

Forward Isak netted the second in the 76th minute with a coolly taken penalty, sending keeper James Trafford the wrong way after Newcastle were awarded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Gordon by Ameen Al-Dakhil.