LONDON: Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek’s first half goals secured a comfortable 2-0 home Premier League victory for West Ham United over Sheffield United yesterday.

The hosts had little trouble keeping United at bay, with the visitors still looking shell-shocked from their humbling 8-0 loss to Newcastle United last weekend.

It took 24 minutes before Bowen broke the deadlock with a composed one-touch finish from 12 yards into the bottom corner.

Thirteen minutes later, Michail Antonio set up Soucek inside the box, and the Czech midfielder scored with his left foot just before falling over.

Sheffield United struggled to create chances against a tactically sound West Ham and, apart from Anis Ben Slimane’s volley in the dying minutes, the Blades never went close to scoring.

David Moyes’ side is now seventh in the league after seven matches, with 13 points.

Sheffield United are bottom with a single point.