HANGZHOU: The national diving camp bagged a silver medal after Dhabitah Sabri and Wendy Ng emerged runners-up in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard today.

The duo started well in the final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to take second place after their first dive but were then overtaken by South Korean pair Park Hare-um and Kim Su-ji after the second round.

They then moved back ahead in the third round on 152.40 points, after Park-Kim only managed 144.48 points.

Dhabitah-Wendy held on in the fourth and fifth dives to clinch the diving camp’s first silver in Hangzhou after a combined total of 270.27 points.

The gold medal went to China’s world champions Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani with 335.73 points.

Park-Kim came in third after collecting 253.56 points.

Dhabitah-Wendy also won silver at the 2018 Games in Jakarta-Palembang.

Their medal is also the third won by the national divers at this year’s Games, as well as Dhabitah’s second personal medal after winning bronze with Pandelela Rinong in the women’s 10m synchronised platform yesterday.

Malaysia also won another bronze yesterday through Syafiq Puteh and Ooi Tze Liang in the men’s 3m synchronised springboard event.